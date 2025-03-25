Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,921 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

