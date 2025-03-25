Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:BILD)

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

About Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

