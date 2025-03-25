M.D. Sass LLC Sells 85,006 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M.D. Sass LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,006 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 3.8% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $50,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

