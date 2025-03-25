LUCE 1-Day Volume Hits $4.80 Million (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One LUCE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LUCE has a market cap of $9.68 million and $4.80 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUCE has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUCE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LUCE

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00966274 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,824,192.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.