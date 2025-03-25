LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.69% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $151,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FBND opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.