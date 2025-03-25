LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $169,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.11 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

