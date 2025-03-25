LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $127,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

