LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,396 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.55% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $148,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 917,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 849,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 700,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter.

GTO opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

