LPL Financial LLC Has $156.31 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of CrowdStrike worth $156,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,858 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,706 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

CRWD opened at $372.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 730.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

