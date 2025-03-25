LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,762,550 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 211.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $162,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

