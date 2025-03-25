LPL Financial LLC Acquires 265,134 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.30% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $118,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IGM stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

