Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the extraction, production, and processing of lithium, a critical component used in high-demand applications such as batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. These stocks attract investors looking to benefit from the rapid growth in clean energy technologies and the increasing global demand for lithium-based products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.30. 41,069,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,173. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. 3,703,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,515. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85.

