Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Leidos Stock Performance
NYSE:LDOS opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
