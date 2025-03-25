LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.74 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.80.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.