Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$208.92 and last traded at C$197.17, with a volume of 1678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$203.32.
Lassonde Industries Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
