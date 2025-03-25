Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$15,750,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 550,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$3,410,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan sold 92,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$567,030.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Sime Armoyan sold 1,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$6,710.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Research Capitl upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

