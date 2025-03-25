KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 152,076 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

