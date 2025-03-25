Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.

