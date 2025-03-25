Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

