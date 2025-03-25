Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Boosted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 481,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinross Gold by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

