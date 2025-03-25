Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 54,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 934.2% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 341,531 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 493,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

