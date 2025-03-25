Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Kilroy Realty worth $63,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,680,000 after buying an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 664,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

KRC stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

