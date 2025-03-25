Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,170,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $504.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

