Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $13.08 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.