Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Relx by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Relx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Relx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

