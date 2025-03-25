Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $971.99 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $961.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $861.09. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

