Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys 92,459 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,634 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,459 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 6.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.16% of SEA worth $98,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

