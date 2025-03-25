Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $9,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

