Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBAXY. Citigroup lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5684 per share. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
