JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.