JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robin Leopold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

