JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 45

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.58) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

THG Stock Performance

LON THG traded up GBX 1.88 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 35.88 ($0.46). The stock had a trading volume of 106,368,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,484,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £474.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.56. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 32.68 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.95 ($1.01).

THG Company Profile

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

