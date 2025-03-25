JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) is Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after acquiring an additional 779,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,477,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,084,000 after buying an additional 106,931 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23,263.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 482,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBUS opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.