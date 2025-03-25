JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $417,900.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,535,754.47. This represents a 0.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 1,694,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $519.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

