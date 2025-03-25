JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $417,900.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,535,754.47. This represents a 0.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 1,694,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $519.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

