Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Purchases £7,647,750 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Adel Chaouch bought 309,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,475 ($31.98) per share, with a total value of £7,647,750 ($9,882,090.71).

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

JSE traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.54 ($0.32). 563,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

