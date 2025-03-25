Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,509,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,145,630.30. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

