Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.