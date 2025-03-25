Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.