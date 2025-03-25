Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 7,891 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

