Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 4.5% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.38% of Jabil worth $60,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

