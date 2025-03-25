Islamic Coin (ISLM) Price Tops $0.0413 on Exchanges

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and $614,785.63 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,197,238,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,977,207 coins. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,197,185,117.299614 with 1,696,937,698.815693 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.0416808 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $593,743.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.