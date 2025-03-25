iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

