iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,220,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,479,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after buying an additional 143,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

