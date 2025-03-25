iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 491,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PFF stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.