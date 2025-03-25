iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 6.28% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $43,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

