iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,844 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MUB opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.