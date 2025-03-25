iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.