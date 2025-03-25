iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 26,996 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.13.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $950.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
