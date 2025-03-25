iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 26,996 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.13.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $950.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.