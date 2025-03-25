iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

