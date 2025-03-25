iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.